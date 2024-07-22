Watch Vishnu Vaman Shriwadkar's timeless classic, 'Natsamrat'

The Zee Theatre teleplay also stars theatre and film veteran Rohini Hattangadi



Vishnu Vaman Shriwadkar's classic play 'Natsamrat' has attracted stalwarts such as Dr Shriram Lagoo and Nana Patekar and now theatre and film veteran Mohan Joshi enacts the titular role in an acclaimed Zee Theatre presentation. With great pathos and passion, he enacts the role of a theatre doyen who after seeing the peak of success and fame, cannot deal with a life without the stage. As he struggles to deal with the emptiness of his present, he also must cope with the neglect meted out to him by his family.





The teleplay also stars celebrated actor Rohini Hattangadi, Shweta Mehendale, Sushil Inamdar and Bhakti Desai.





When: 31st July





Where: Tata Play Theatre