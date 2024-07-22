Top
Watch Vishnu Vaman Shriwadkar's timeless classic, 'Natsamrat'

22 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Watch Vishnu Vaman Shriwadkars timeless classic, Natsamrat
Picture Courtesy : By arrangement

The Zee Theatre teleplay also stars theatre and film veteran Rohini Hattangadi

Vishnu Vaman Shriwadkar's classic play 'Natsamrat' has attracted stalwarts such as Dr Shriram Lagoo and Nana Patekar and now theatre and film veteran Mohan Joshi enacts the titular role in an acclaimed Zee Theatre presentation. With great pathos and passion, he enacts the role of a theatre doyen who after seeing the peak of success and fame, cannot deal with a life without the stage. As he struggles to deal with the emptiness of his present, he also must cope with the neglect meted out to him by his family.

The teleplay also stars celebrated actor Rohini Hattangadi, Shweta Mehendale, Sushil Inamdar and Bhakti Desai.

When: 31st July

Where: Tata Play Theatre


