Warner Bros, Bhanushali Studios And JOAT Films Announce A Five-Film Partnership

Mumbai: Warner Bros. Pictures, Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL) and JOAT Films have announced an exclusive five-film strategic partnership to develop Indian adaptations of iconic Warner Bros. Pictures titles. The partnership is set to reimagine iconic Warner Bros. movies, infusing them with India's rich cultural tapestry while honoring the universal emotional core that made these stories loved worldwide. Warner Bros. Pictures will spearhead the global distribution, highlighting the ambitious international vision of this venture.

Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures said "India represents one of the world's most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives. This partnership allows us to combine our storytelling heritage with exceptional local talent to create films that will resonate profoundly with Indian audiences while maintaining the universal appeal that defines great cinema."

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures, a studio that has shaped cinematic history across generations," said Vinod Bhanushali, Founder & Chairman, Bhanushali Studios Limited. "This collaboration represents a unique opportunity to reimagine the stories by Warner Bros. Pictures through an Indian creative lens, blending emotion, scale, and culture for audiences both at home and internationally."

Bringing his extensive expertise to the collaboration is Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films, who will co-produce under his existing first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures. A distinguished veteran with over 30-years of experience and having worked with Warner Bros. Pictures, Nguyen who specializes in Asian productions, established JOAT to independently develop and produce compelling cinematic works.

"I'm excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros. Pictures on titles that will resonate with Indian audiences," said Nguyen. "Warner Bros. Pictures has an unparalleled library from which we will carefully curate select titles for the vibrant Indian market."

Bhanushali Studios Limited, under the stewardship of founder and producer Vinod Bhanushali, has rapidly carved a niche as a powerhouse of impactful content. Their recent triumph, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai," which swept five awards at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards including Best Web Original Film, underscores their creative prowess.

Development for the first title is currently underway, with announcements regarding creative teams and production timelines to follow soon.

This partnership highlights Warner Bros. Pictures commitment to expanding its presence in key international markets through culturally authentic local storytelling, setting a new gold standard for global-local creative synergy in filmmaking.