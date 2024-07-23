Warner Bros. Discovery's Kids Channels Celebrate Friendship Day With Special Line-up

Mumbai: Warner Bros. Discovery's kids' entertainment channels—Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids—are set to make this August unforgettable with a Friendship’s Day celebration like no other! Young viewers can dive into a week of non-stop masti, joining their favourite characters in thrilling quests, epic battles, and hilarious adventures, all celebrating iconic and new animated camaraderie.

Get ready for a laughter-packed adventure as Cartoon Network launches the brand-new show ‘Larva’ Starting July 22, this comedic gem will showcase the journey of two hilarious larva who find themselves in all sorts of funny situations, using expressive sounds and slapstick humor that will tickle viewers of all ages. Cartoon Network fans can tune in for this new adventure from Monday to Friday at 2 pm and 6:30 pm for double dhammal and endless giggles!

The excitement doesn’t end here! POGO brings the new defination of friendship with ‘Jay Jagannath’ every weekday at 9:30 am. All news episodes of this folklore tale, will take fans on a valueable and comedic ride with Jagan and his friend Balram as they deal with life troubles and help fans understand the true meaning of friendship.

Packed with humor and adventure for the whole family, Discovery Kids will serve up a fun-filled marathon of 'Titoo' and 'Fukrey Boyzzz' on the day, starting at 9:30 am, offering an adventuro us extravaganza with Titoo and the ‘Fukrey’ gang.

Talking about squad goals, DC’s ultimate Teen squad – ‘Teen Titans Go!’ will take fans on a Friendship’s Day marathon on Sunday, August 4 from 4:40 pm onwards only on Cartoon Network. This team of friends has always packed a punch of fun-tastic entertainment for its fans.

Get ready for a thrilling entertainment experience as Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids deliver non-stop fun tailored for kids and families. With the launch of the hilarious new show 'Larva' on Cartoon Network and thrilling new episodes of ‘Jay Jagannath’ on POGO throughout August, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Come celebrate the joy of friendship and the thrill of adventure, making this summer truly unforgettable!