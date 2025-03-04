Legends of Shiva with Amish now streaming on Discovery Channel

National, 3rd March: Warner Bros. Discovery, a category leader in the non-fiction genre, proudly presents the launch of Legends of Shiva with Amish, the latest addition to its acclaimed Legends series. Following the overwhelming success of Legends of Ramayana, this three-part series will transport viewers on an enthralling journey through the cultural and spiritual landscape of India, hosted by renowned author, Amish Tripathi.

Amish Tripathi, Host and Bestselling Author, added, "Lord Shiva is more than just a figure of faith—He represents an eternal force that challenges and inspires us to question and evolve. He is the God of Gods, the originator of Yoga & the Vedas, the most powerful masculine archetype and yet also so respectful of the feminine, an inclusive God who accepts all as they are. Through this series, we delve deeper into His legend, exploring both the historical context and the philosophical core of His teachings. It's been an exhilarating journey, and I'm thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery once again to invite viewers into Shiva's universe."

Set to premiere on the 3rd of March 2025 at 9pm on Discovery Channel and discovery+, the series unravels the enigma of Shiva, one of the most revered and complex deities in Indian mythology. Across three episodes, Amish embarks on an extraordinary expedition from the North to the South of India, decoding the mysteries of Shiva. Amish’s search for Shiva’s symbolism, legacy, and enduring influence across time takes him from Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand to the sacred ghats of Varanasi all the way to the majestic temples of South India. Throughout the show, Amish meets experts, delves into sacred geographies, unearths ancient mysteries, and deciphers paradoxes that define Shiva’s ethos.

Arjun Nohwar, General Manager, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "Local content that's both culturally significant and globally appealing is a key pillar in our strategy to expand our footprint in India. The resounding success of Legends of Ramayana reaffirmed the growing appetite for mythological content, and with Legends of Shiva with Amish, we continue this journey, making meaningful investments in stories that resonate across diverse audiences. By blending in-depth research with cinematic storytelling, this series exemplifies how we continue to innovate and deliver premium content that drives viewer engagement and business growth."

With its rich storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and deep historical insights, Legends of Shiva with Amish promises to be a transformative journey into the heart of India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Legends of Shiva with Amish' is co-powered by Policybazaar.com, with associate sponsors Samsung Galaxy Ultra S25 and Flipkart.



