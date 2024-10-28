Warner Bros. Discovery Celebrates World Animation Day
PM Modi boasts ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made by Indians’ in the world of animation and highlights Indian animation studios working and collaborating with global studios like Warner Bros. Discovery
Mumbai: This World Animation Day, as part of its celebration, Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels – Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids are shining a spotlight on the global phenomenon of India’s animation industry and the popularity of several of its homegrown animated series including the iconic ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Bandbudh Aur Budbak’, ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Fukrey Boyzz’.
Putting a limelight on India’s animation industry and the success story of POGO’s Chhota Bheem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of his 115th Mann Ki Baat address highlighted the popularity of ‘Chhota Bheem’ created by Green Gold animation and POGO. Prime Minister stated, “You would remember those days when ‘Chhota Bheem’ began to air on TV. Children can never forget it, there was so much
excitement about ‘Chhota Bheem’. You will be amazed to know, that today ‘Dholakpur’s drum’ is not only limited to India but also attracts children from other countries.”
Hailing the Prime Minister’s message, Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take the lead in supporting India’s burgeoning animation industry with investments in new homegrown shows and collaborations with Indian animation artists and studios such as Green Gold Animation, Reliance Animation Ele Animations, and Toonz Media. A testament to Warner Bros. Discovery and POGO’s fan-first strategy and homegrown focus is the popularity of its most recent Indian animated series, ‘Jay Jagannath’.
