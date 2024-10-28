Warner Bros. Discovery Celebrates World Animation Day

Mumbai: This World Animation Day, as part of its celebration, Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels – Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids are shining a spotlight on the global phenomenon of India’s animation industry and the popularity of several of its homegrown animated series including the iconic ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Bandbudh Aur Budbak’, ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Fukrey Boyzz’.

Putting a limelight on India’s animation industry and the success story of POGO’s Chhota Bheem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of his 115th Mann Ki Baat address highlighted the popularity of ‘Chhota Bheem’ created by Green Gold animation and POGO. Prime Minister stated, “You would remember those days when ‘Chhota Bheem’ began to air on TV. Children can never forget it, there was so much

excitement about ‘Chhota Bheem’. You will be amazed to know, that today ‘Dholakpur’s drum’ is not only limited to India but also attracts children from other countries.”