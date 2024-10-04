Warner Bros. Discovery Bags 5 Wins at 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards

Warner Bros. Discovery, #1 in non-fiction entertainment, is proud to announce its win for Secrets of Buddha Relics and I Should Have Stayed at Home as the national entrees representing India, at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024, across four categories. The awards considered the pinnacle of creative excellence in the Asia-Pacific region, further highlight Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to storytelling excellence and innovative content that entertains global audiences. The brand’s homegrown kids' entertainment channel, POGO, has also won the Best Animation National Award for ‘Little Singham Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru Season 3’ and this further cements the series' status as a beloved action-comedy, underscoring its successful run and growing fan base within India’s kids' entertainment landscape.was bestowed awards in two categories --, as well asfor the multitalented Manoj Bajpayee, whose compelling narration brought depth to the series and captivated audiences., on the other hand received two awards in the, respectively.Celebrating the awards,said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024. These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of creative storytelling and the incredible dedication of our teams and collaborators. Secrets of Buddha Relics and I Should Have Stayed at Home reflect our commitment to delivering quality and thought-inducing content that resonates deeply with audiences, not only in South Asia but across the globe. These awards further encourage us to push boundaries and explore new narratives that inform, inspire, and entertain."unravels the intriguing mystery surrounding the final days of Gautam Buddha and the relics that have shaped modern-day Buddhism. Voiced by renowned Bollywood actor, Manoj Bajpayee, the documentary takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring the origins, profound cultural impact, and spiritual reverence these relics hold. With fascinating stories and insights, it reveals how these sacred artifacts became symbols of devotion and enlightenment.is an unpredictable adventure of two brothers – Sid and Shanky – who find themselves stranded in a remote, unfamiliar landscape. Cut off from modern technology, they must rely on their instincts, resourcefulness, and survival skills to find their way back home. With only their vehicle and wits, the show depicts the challenges of being offline while testing their bond and resilience, making for a thrilling and entertaining journey.