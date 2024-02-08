Vyooham Release Soon, Says RGV

Film director Ram Gopal Varma said on Thursday that the release date of the film ‘Vyooham’ will be announced very soon.

Disclosing this on his handle on X, he said, “I am very very happy to inform that Vyooham film’s release issues are cleared and will announce its release date soon.”

The film’s release was stopped after the Telangana High Court suspended the clearance certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification based on a plea filed by Telugu Desam general secretary N. Lokesh who complained about procedural lapses in the certification process.

The High Court has since set a February 9 deadline for the revision committee of the board to decide on the clearance certificate.

The TD alleged that the film had overt political implications intended to defame the Opposition in AP.