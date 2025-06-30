VV Vinayak launches Thank You Dear Teaser

The teaser for "Thank You Dear," a highly anticipated new film, was officially launched by acclaimed director V.V. Vinayak, sparking excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the banner of Mahalakshmi Productions, the movie is directed and written by Thota Srikanth Kumar.



The film boasts a talented cast, including Dhanush Raghumudri, who is making his mark in the industry, alongside seasoned actors Hebah Patel and Rekha Nirosha. The supporting cast features notable actors such as Veera Shankar, Nag Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and Srinivas Naidu.



At the teaser launch event, V.V. Vinayak expressed his best wishes for the film's success, praising Dhanush Raghumudri's potential as a promising actor. Dhanush Raghumudri and Rekha Nirosha also shared their thoughts on the occasion, with Dhanush thanking V.V. Vinayak for his support and Rekha Nirosha expressing her excitement about the film's prospects.



The film's music is composed by Subhash Anand, while P.L.K. Reddy handles the cinematography. With its engaging narrative and emotional depth, "Thank You Dear" promises to be a compelling watch for audiences.

