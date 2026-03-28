Vizag Exhibitor To Move AP High Court Against Ticket Hike?

A major development may be on the cards in the Telugu film industry, as a Vizag-based exhibitor is reportedly preparing to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court against rising movie ticket prices in the state.



According to industry sources, the exhibitor is planning legal action to challenge the recent trend of steep ticket hikes for big-ticket releases. For instance, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, reportedly saw ticket prices surge significantly, with single screens charging around Rs 100 extra and multiplexes going up by approximately Rs 125 over regular rates and Rs 500 for benefit shows.



“It is for the first time that an exhibitor from Andhra Pradesh is planning to move the High Court to stall ticket hikes for upcoming releases. Footfalls have dropped drastically across the state, especially in Uttar Andhra regions like Vizag, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam,” a source revealed.



The exhibitor is expected to argue that rising ticket prices are discouraging audiences from visiting theatres, putting nearly 1,000 theatres in Andhra Pradesh at risk. “Audiences are staying away due to high ticket rates. The idea is to urge the court to intervene, halt these hikes, and help revive theatrical footfalls,” the source added.



This year, several films including Mana Sankara Varaprasad, The Raja Saab, and even dubbed releases like War 2 and Coolie have witnessed revised ticket pricing. The growing trend has sparked concerns among exhibitors and audiences alike.



“Telugu superstars should advise producers against burdening audiences with repeated hikes. Until then, this practice will continue under the pretext of high production costs, ultimately affecting movie lovers,” the source pointed out.



Interestingly, the Telangana High Court has, in the past, questioned the validity of ticket hikes and even suspended certain government orders related to pricing. As a result, producers have become cautious in Telangana, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh was reportedly released there without any hike.

“If the Andhra Pradesh High Court also takes a strict stand and seeks accountability from producers, this trend of arbitrary ticket hikes could come to an end in both Telugu states,” the source concluded.