Vivian Dsena, Nouran Aly Welcome Baby Boy

New Delhi:Actor Vivian Dsena, known for featuring in "Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon" and reality show "Bigg Boss 18", and his wife Nouran Aly, have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy.The actor shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday. It featured the poster with a note on it.

"When a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... It's a Prince," read the note.

Dsena tied the knot with Aly in 2022. In 2023, they announced the arrival of their first daughter, whom they named Layan.

He was previously married to the television actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, whom he met on set. The couple got married in 2016 but announced their divorce in 2021.

Dsena made his acting debut in 2008 with "Kasamh Se," where he essayed the role of Vicky Jai Walia. His latest work is "Laughter Chefs: Fun Unlimited 3".