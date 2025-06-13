Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter in Theatres on August 15

National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his hard-hitting films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, is back with another bold cinematic venture. Titled



National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his hard-hitting films like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, and The Vaccine War, is back with another bold cinematic venture.

Titled The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter, the film is the first installment of a two-part series and is slated for a grand worldwide release on August 15, 2025.

The project reunites Agnihotri with acclaimed Pan-India producer Abhishek Agarwal, under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The duo previously collaborated on The Kashmir Files, which garnered nationwide acclaim and became a box-office phenomenon.

Agarwal, known for producing meaningful cinema like Karthikeya 2 and Goodachari, joins hands once again to bring another compelling story to the silver screen.



Announcing the release date, Agnihotri took to social media to unveil an intense poster of The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter, captioning it:



“MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history. #RightToLife”

The film promises to be rooted in deep historical insight, with Agnihotri and his team having embarked on a rigorous, multi-year research journey. The filmmaker reportedly traveled across 20 Indian states, reading over 100 books, studying more than 200 articles, and delving into 7000+ pages of research material and archival content to ensure the story's authenticity and impact.

Bengali Files is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts in association with Pallavi Joshi. It is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha.

Following the massive success of The Kashmir Files, expectations are sky-high for Agnihotri’s next outing. With its Independence Day release, The Bengal Files is poised to ignite discussion and reflection on untold historical truths..