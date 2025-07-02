Mohanlal's Daughter Set For Her Acting Debut WIth Thudakkamm

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is all set to make her acting debut in the Film Industry.

She is making her debut with the Malayalam movie 'Thudakkamm,' directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

To announce the movie, he shared a post on X which read, "Dear Mayakutty, may your ‘Thudakkam’ be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Pranav Mohanla, son of Mohanlal, also took to Instagram to welcome Vismaya into the Film Industry. The post read, "My sister is taking her first step into the world of cinema. Incredibly proud of and excited for her as she goes on this journey!"

Meanwhile, Jude Anthany Joseph also shared a post on Social Media, saying, "I see this as a calling. When my dear Lalettan and Suchichechi entrusted me with their beloved Maya’s debut film, I saw the sheer joy and hope that filled their eyes. I won’t let you down, Lalettan and Chechi. I’m not making any grand claims; this is a small, humble film. I have always made films that speak to my heart, and this one is no different. Antony Chetta, I sincerely hope this marks the ‘beginning’ of an ‘Antony-Jude’ collaboration."

Other than being an actor, Vismaya is a writer too, who published her first book — a collection of poetry, "Grains of Stardust", in the year 2021.

In addition to being a writer, Vismaya is a trained martial artist proficient in both Kung Fu and Muay Thai.

Before entering showbiz, Vismaya lost almost 22 kgs, which left the audience stunned.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie Thudakkamm (The Beginning) will be released under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, but the release date is not confirmed yet.