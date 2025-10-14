Vishwanathan Anand, Shobhaa De speakers to JLF 2026

Jaipur: The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, recognised globally as the “greatest literary show on earth,” returns to the Pink City of Jaipur in Rajasthan from 15th to 19th January 2026 at Hotel Clarks Amer.

For nearly two decades, the festival has been an empowering space where books and ideas intersect, bringing together award-winning writers, thinkers, artists, and readers from around the world. The 2026 edition promises yet another unforgettable experience – a commingling of literary discourse, inspirational dialogue, robust debate, along with musical performances, art installations, satellite events, craft, cuisine, and a glorious coming together of people - all of which reaffirm the Festival’s iconic stature. The Festival is presented by Vedanta and produced by Teamwork Arts.



As Presenting Partner, Vedanta champions innovation through culture, creativity, and global dialogue. This collaboration with the Jaipur Literature Festival reflects Vedanta’s belief in the power of ideas to inspire new thinking and shape a better world. The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will feature over 350 speakers across six venues, curating an expansive programme that traverses fiction, poetry, history, art, science, math, medicine, mental health, climate action, business, geopolitics and conflict, gender and translations, cinema, race, identity and more, weaving in the enduring power of storytelling. At its core, the Festival remains deeply committed to championing linguistic and cultural diversity, reinforcing the spirit of inclusivity and India’s vast and mighty literary heritage.



The first list of announced speakers features a distinguished roster of celebrated voices from India and across the globe: Anamika, Anand Neelakantan, Anuradha Roy, Banu Mushtaq, Bhawana Somaaya, Edward Luce, Eleanor Barraclough, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Hallie Rubenhold, Harleen Singh Sandhu, Helen Molesworth, Jon Lee Anderson, Jung Chang, K. R. Meera, Kate Mosse, Kim Ghattas, Manu Joseph, Olga Tokarczuk, Timothy Berners-Lee, Rashmi Narzary, Ruchir Joshi, Salma, Shobhaa Dé, Stephen Fry, and Vishwanathan Anand. From Nobel laureates and Booker awardees to sports icons, historians, cultural experts, political analysts, and storytellers, the line-up is a galaxy of stalwart writers, thinkers and experts.



Namita Gokhale, writer and Festival Co-Director, said: The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 promises to be a vintage edition. Our sessions and themes traverse cultures and continents while keeping a special focus on the rich diversity of Indian languages and literature. We examine the changing realities of our world, in geopolitical flashpoints, in emergent realities of AI, in the articulation of language and the fluidity of literary formats. The Jaipur BookMark takes us to the core issues of publishing and the business of books. January - when the world visits Jaipur and Jaipur visits the world.



William Dalrymple, historian, author and Festival Co-Director, said: “The Jaipur Literature Festival is a celebration of the written word & oral tradition, a testament to the power of stories & literature to inspire and connect. This year, as we gather once more in the Pink City, we look forward to welcoming an unmatched lineup of genius writers, thinkers, and dreamers from across the world. It is a carnival of literature that promises to ignite ideas of both writing & reading.



Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said “The Jaipur Literature Festival has become a global festival synonymous with culture, creativity, and collaboration. In our 19th year we continue to celebrate literature as a powerful platform for storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. It offers unparalleled opportunities for our visitors, partners, sponsors, and stakeholders to connect, discuss and engage with innovation and ideas. It is more than a festival, it is a cultural movement that connects societies and inspires empathy and understanding.”



Alongside its core programming, the festival will also host the 13th edition of Jaipur BookMark (JBM), the leading B2B platform for publishers, literary agents, translators and writers, driving industry collaboration and global exchange. The festival celebrates culture and built heritage with a signature evening held against the backdrop of the majestic Amer Fort, and the Jaipur Music Stage, featuring performances by leading Indian and international musicians, bringing rhythm, energy, and celebration to Festival evenings. For 19 years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has remained a democratic, inclusive, and non-aligned space for dialogue, intellectual engagement, and cultural celebration.

Save the Dates: 15–19 January 2026



Venue: Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur

