Vishwambhara teaser trolled, a producer says 'netizens are jumping the gun'

No doubt, the fans of megastar Chiranjeevi were elated after the release of a teaser from the much-hyped film 'Vishwambhara' during Dussehra, while some netizens trolled the film. Despite the excitement, some viewers criticized the visual effects, saying that the graphics weren't up to the mark for such a big-ticket entertainer. One scene reminded many of the Hollywood film Avengers, leading to online comparisons. Memes and tweets surfaced, accusing the filmmakers of copying scenes from popular Hollywood movies. "Few shots are quite similar to Hollywood movies like 'Avatar' since a kid shown in the teaser has longer ears quite similar to the tribe of Avatar. Another shot reminds us of 'Lord of the Rings' and colorful birds flying around also remind us of 'Avatar'," he commented.



However, Chiranjeevi’s fans are defending the film and it has clocked 22 million views and is still counting. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, known for his hit 'Bimbisara,' the film promises a mix of action, fantasy, and grand visuals. However, the teaser has sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens.

Fans are thrilled to see him in action with spectacular visuals and intense sequences. With elements of magic and adventure, Vishwambhara looks like a promising summer blockbuster.

Commenting on trolls, producer Lagadapati Sridhar says, “Netizens see a few bits from a teaser and begin to compare with other movies and also make memes. At times, negative publicity also works for a movie. We hear that it has clocked over 22 million views so it is working and grabbing more eyeballs. Even ‘Kalki 2898AD’ had received similar trolls, yet the film turned out to be a blockbuster all over the world,” he says and adds, “Youngsters on social media want to be visible and happening and also try to showcase their intelligence by just watching one or two-minute teaser and arrive at certain judgment which may go wrong after watching the subsequent trailer or movie itself. However, riding on his curiosity, the film viewers will wait for the trailer and more people are going to check it out. We wish netizens would keep the movies hot and in the news with their comments, Though they are not professionals they are fetching the movie huge views and unpaid publicity,' he concludes.