Vishwambhara Set to Take Audiences on a Grand Socio-Fantasy Adventure?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara has been generating significant buzz in Tollywood. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations, the film is reportedly being mounted on a massive budget of more than Rs 200 crore.



According to reports circulating on entertainment portals, the story revolves around a common man whose life takes an extraordinary turn. In a dramatic twist, the protagonist embarks on a daring journey from Earth to heaven to rescue his wife. Riding a winged horse to the celestial realm, he confronts divine forces and powerful antagonistic energies in a battle that forms the crux of the narrative.

Actress Trisha plays Chiranjeevi’s wife in the film. Her character is said to resemble a celestial being or apsara from the heavenly world, and the central conflict reportedly revolves around her plight. Notably, sources suggest that the film does not explore reincarnation themes, instead unfolding as a pure fantasy adventure.

The heavenly sequences are expected to be a major highlight, featuring grand visual effects, divine weaponry, and large-scale action episodes. The recently released teaser, showcasing a winged horse and stunning celestial landscapes, has further amplified expectations.

The climax reportedly sees the hero rescuing his wife and returning to Earth accompanied by a mysterious 10-year-old boy. The secret behind the child’s birth and the emotional undercurrents surrounding the family are said to add depth to the narrative.

The makers are reportedly eyeing a grand release in June or July 2026, although an official announcement is awaited. With its blend of mythology-inspired elements, high-end visuals, and emotional drama, Vishwambhara marks another ambitious attempt by Chiranjeevi in the socio-fantasy genre reminiscent of his earlier acclaimed film Anji.



Whether Vishwambhara will carve a special place in Tollywood remains to be seen.

