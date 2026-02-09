Vishwambhara Is Chiranjeevi’s Costliest Film Ever

If industry buzz is to be believed, Vishwambhara is shaping up to be the most expensive film of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career, with its budget reportedly crossing ₹230 crore. This makes the socio-fantasy drama one of the most ambitious Telugu projects in recent times.



Initially mounted on a budget of ₹170 crore, the film saw a significant escalation due to production delays and extensive CG reworks. A substantial portion of the budget—nearly ₹75 crore—has reportedly been allocated to VFX, with international artists brought in to enhance post-production quality.



While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date, industry chatter suggests a July release. Given the massive investment involved, Vishwambhara will need to lock in huge distribution deals and deliver strong theatrical business across domestic and overseas markets to break even. The upcoming promotional material is expected to highlight the film’s grand scale and upgraded visuals, aiming to impress audiences.



Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy entertainer starring Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath, with Kunal Kapoor playing the antagonist. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner M M Keeravani, while cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu.



Recently, addressing the delay, Ajay Kumar of UV Creations spoke candidly about the film’s status. “You all saw the CGI work in the first teaser. Unfortunately, the VFX received a poor response from the audience. Taking that feedback seriously, we ensured that the second teaser featured significantly improved and solid VFX,” he said.



He further added, “Vishwambhara is a big-scale film and requires extensive CGI work, which naturally takes time. The official release date will be announced by Vamsi garu.”

With the blockbuster success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi has made a strong comeback at the box office. As Vishwambhara marks his return to the socio-fantasy genre after several decades, expectations are high. The film is expected to generate strong business in the Telugu states.