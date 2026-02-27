Vishnu Vinayasam: A Torturous Comedy Stuck in Outdated Astrology

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nayana Sarika, Srinivas Reddy, Murali Sharma, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Rajesh



Director: Maruthi Rao



Rating: 1/5/5 stars



Director Maruthi Rao delivers a painfully outdated comedy with Vishnu Vinayasam, a film that leans heavily on regressive astrological beliefs and questionable gender politics. What could have been a light-hearted satire instead turns into a tedious exercise that tests the audience’s patience.



The film’s worldview feels disturbingly backward. A woman who smokes or drinks is portrayed as “flawed,” constantly seeking validation from the hero—an approach that comes across as blatantly chauvinistic. The director’s intent seems less comedic and more judgmental, reducing modern female characters to stereotypes.



The hero’s character arc is a cheap imitation of Venky, where the protagonist seeks an astrologer’s approval for love. Here, Sree Vishnu plays a man obsessed with astrology, numerology, and superstition to absurd extremes. His astrologer (Srinivas Reddy) keeps inventing new obstacles, delaying marriage endlessly—even to the point where the hero uses a neighbour’s bathroom for Vastu reasons.



Sree Vishnu, known for his effective comic timing in Samajavaragamana and Single, tries hard to rescue this poorly etched role and manages a few laughs. However, a weak script and illogical situations overpower his efforts.



The heroine, played by Nayana Sarika, is particularly disappointing. Despite being a well-educated college HoD, she is shown as depressed over a “black spot” in her horoscope, resorting to alcohol for sleep. Her desperation to marry—wooing hero aggressively—is exaggerated and frankly insulting. The film reinforces the regressive idea that a woman’s survival or self-worth depends on marriage, which feels completely tone-deaf in today’s context.



The central conflict—an astrological deadlock separating two consenting adults—feels outdated and hard to justify in a new-age setting. Attempting to normalize such illogical beliefs is a risky move, and the film fails to make it convincing or entertaining.



Maruthi Rao appears inspired by the yesteryear classic Appula Apparao, but inspiration alone isn’t enough. Weak writing, amateurish execution, and regressive thinking ensure the film never rises above mediocrity.

