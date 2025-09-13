Vishnu, Manoj Share Good Wishes, Spark Positive Vibes

The long-standing disputes in the Manchu family created quite a storm on social media in the run-up to the releases of Kannappa and Bhairavam. But recent developments suggest that the rift might finally be softening.



When Kannappa was screened, Manoj stepped out and shared his review with the media. Without naming his brother Vishnu directly, he nonetheless praised the film and even went on to laud Vishnu’s son Avram for winning an award.



In a heartening turn, Vishnu has now reciprocated. Following the release of the film, he took to social media to wish the Kannappa team success. Manoj responded warmly by quoting the tweet and writing, “Thank you, Anna.”



Over the past few days, Manoj has consistently shown positive intent toward reuniting with his family after a series of public spats and cold wars. His gestures, combined with Vishnu’s latest response, have sent encouraging signals to fans and well-wishers.



If this cordial exchange continues, a long-awaited reunion between Vishnu and Manoj may not be far away.

