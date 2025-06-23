US Premieres Of Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa Confirmed

Kannappa is an epic retelling of one of India’s most revered legends by the same name. It premieres in USA on June 26 at 3 PM EST. Grand premieres are planned across major cities in North America.



The news is that Manchu Vishnu's devotional action drama will be released in the US through Vasaraa Entertainment. Bookings are now open, with the initial list of theatres released, and tickets are selling fast.



Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will be released in Nizam and Ceded via Mythri Movie Distributors.

With fans eagerly awaiting its release, the buzz around Kannappa has been steadily building across the globe. Prabhas has a major special role.