Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Up For Mammoth Release On 5,400 Screens

Advance bookings for the devotional epic movie Kannappa officially open this week. The film, produced by and starring Vishnu Manchu, is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 27 (Friday).



The devotional action spectacle will open on over 5,400 screens globally. This is one of the most extensive rollouts ever for a devotional film from south Indian cinema. The movie will open on more than 4,300 screens in the domestic market. The release will be on regular screens as well as on premium-format screens such as IMAX, Screen X, and 4DX.



The rest (about 1,100) are overseas locations. More than 200 US premiere sites have been finalized. "This scale of release in the international market is a new record for a Telugu devotional film," a source says.



If the buzz goes up and the 'word of mouth' is phenomenal, Kannappa could mint a Rs 100-Cr gross worldwide on its opening day. Prabhas has an extended cameo in the film. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Sarathkumar are among the movie's ensemble cast.



Bookings can be done through BookMyShow, PayTM Movies, Fandango, Atom Tickets, and other leading platforms, the makers stated.

