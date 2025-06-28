Mohan Babu Receives Rs 4 Cr Cheque?

The much hyped historical epic received mixed reports but collections picked up after matinee and had decent occupancy for night shows. "Vishnu played tribal warrior and had his moments. While Prabhas special role had attracted some crowds. Definitely, Prabhas charisma should draw more collections in the days to come," says distributor.

The last twenty minutes of the film where Kannpaa showcases his love for Lord Shiva has gripped the audience in two Telugu states. "Even presence of Mohan Babu, Mohan Lal and Akshay Kumar has helped in drawing footfalls and it has to pick up now and cover big investments," he concludes.