Mohan Babu Receives Rs 4 Cr Cheque?
According to industry sources, veteran actor Mohan Babu and producer was reportedly given a cheque after day one collections. "The distributors hand over 4 crore cheque on Saturday, says a distributor who adds, "Vishnu Manchu starrer garnered 9 crore gross collection on day one world over and after deducting various charges, he was given a cheque today," he adds.
The much hyped historical epic received mixed reports but collections picked up after matinee and had decent occupancy for night shows. "Vishnu played tribal warrior and had his moments. While Prabhas special role had attracted some crowds. Definitely, Prabhas charisma should draw more collections in the days to come," says distributor.
The last twenty minutes of the film where Kannpaa showcases his love for Lord Shiva has gripped the audience in two Telugu states. "Even presence of Mohan Babu, Mohan Lal and Akshay Kumar has helped in drawing footfalls and it has to pick up now and cover big investments," he concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
