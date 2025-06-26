Vishnu Manchu Reacts to IT Raids: “Nothing to Hide”

Actor and producer Manchu Vishnu has come under scrutiny as GST officials raided his offices in Hyderabad, just days ahead of the release of his magnum opus Kannappa, set to hit screens on June 27, 2025.



Sources confirm that multiple locations, including his Kavuri Hills and Jubilee Hills offices, were searched. The raids focused on examining the financial records of his production house and affiliated businesses, with particular interest in investments in streaming platforms and high-budget production spending.



Kannappa, a mythological epic, is one of the most expensive Indian films to date. Featuring Vishnu in the lead as the devoted hunter Kannappa, the film boasts special appearances by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal. Its scale and star power have generated massive pre-release buzz.



In a calm response to the media, Vishnu said: “I have nothing to hide. Everything is in order, and we’re fully cooperating with the authorities.”



While the timing of the raids has raised eyebrows, industry sources maintain that the action is routine and part of a broader crackdown on tax irregularities in the film industry.



Despite the disruption, Kannappa is on track for a grand release this Friday, with fans eagerly awaiting the devotional spectacle.

