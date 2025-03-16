Vishnu Manchu Pays Homage to Kannappa, Vows to Renovate Temple

Actor-filmmaker Vishnu Manchu is all set for the release of his ambitious mythological epic, Kannappa. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Mollywood legend Mohanlal, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mohan Babu in special roles.

On Saturday, Vishnu Manchu visited Utukur village in Rajampet Mandal, Annamayya district—the birthplace of Kannappa. He paid homage at Kannappa’s ancestral home before offering special prayers at the Utukur Shiva temple. During his visit, Vishnu assured temple authorities and villagers of his commitment to renovating the temple.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is set for a grand pan-India release on April 25. The film features Preity Mukhundhan as Vishnu’s love interest, with music composed by Stephen Devassy. With Bollywood and South Indian stars in pivotal roles, the film aims to elevate the devotional genre to new heights.