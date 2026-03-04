Vishnu Manchu and Sreeja Konidela Safe in Dubai Amid Gulf Tensions

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu and Sreeja Konidela have reassured well-wishers about their safety in Dubai following concerns about escalating tensions in the Gulf region.



A few days ago, Vishnu Manchu had reportedly expressed apprehension about the safety of his family members living in Dubai. However, sources close to the family now confirm that everything is under control. “He is safe and secure now. He will return to India once everything is fine with his family,” a source said.



As reports of drone interceptions and loud blasts echoed across parts of the Gulf amid the ongoing Iran–United States conflict tensions, many fans began checking on celebrities believed to be in the UAE. It was then that Sreeja Konidela, Chiranjeevi's youngest daughter, addressed the concerns directly.



Sharing an Instagram Story with a striking image of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline with the UAE flag rising in the sun, she wrote, “We chose this country, and we stand with it.”



In another message, Sreeja reassured everyone about her daughters, Nivrithi and Navishka. “So thankful for every call and message. It means more than you know. We’re safe here in Dubai and well protected. Sending love and prayers for peace and calm,” she posted.

Her posts also appeared to confirm that she is currently living in Dubai with her daughters and is no longer based in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, members of her family, including her father Chiranjeevi, brother Ram Charan, and sister Sushmita Konidela, have not yet issued any public statements about the situation.