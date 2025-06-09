Vishnu Manchu Addresses Brahmin Community's Concerns Over Kannappa

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu has addressed recent objections raised by members of the Brahmin community regarding his upcoming mythological drama Kannappa.

The controversy stems from a character poster featuring veteran comedian Brahmanandam and actor Saptagiri, who portray Brahmin characters named Pilaka and Gilaka, and an alleged misrepresentation of Kannappa’s wife as a tribal woman.



Earlier, Brahmana Chaitanya Vedika (BCV), led by state president Siripurapu Sridhar Sharma, voiced strong opposition during a press meet in Guntur, alleging the film disrespects Brahmin culture and distorts religious narratives. The group demanded a public clarification from Vishnu and his father, actor-producer Mohan Babu.



Responding to the criticism, Vishnu Manchu clarified that Kannappa has been made with the utmost reverence for Hindu traditions and Lord Shiva. “We have taken extraordinary care to ensure that nothing in the film offends religious sentiments,” he said. “Every major scene was shot after seeking blessings from priests and performing proper rituals. We even consulted religious scholars and spiritual leaders during the scripting process.”



Vishnu urged the public not to form opinions based on assumptions or partial information. “The intention behind Kannappa is to spread devotion, not controversy. I humbly request everyone to wait until the film’s release before judging it,” he stated. He assured that the film would be a matter of pride for all Hindus.



The controversy continues to stir debate, but Vishnu’s clarifications aim to reassure audiences of the film’s spiritual integrity.