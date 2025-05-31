Vishnu Manchu Accuses Manoj Manchu in Kannappa Hard Disk Theft Case

During a media interaction in Chennai on Friday, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu accused his brother, Manoj Manchu, of being involved in the theft of a hard disk containing crucial VFX data for their upcoming film Kannappa.

Vishnu claimed that two individuals, Raghu and Charitha, who are said to have stolen the hard disk, reportedly work for Manoj.

The incident occurred about four weeks ago, but Vishnu explained that they decided to take the matter to the police after multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Manoj and his associates.

While promoting Kannappa in Chennai, Vishnu briefly addressed the hard disk theft. Though he agreed to comment on the issue, he made it clear he did not want to delve into family matters at a public event, emphasizing that every family faces challenges.

Vishnu explained the sequence of events, saying the VFX hard disk, which was shipped from Mumbai, was initially delivered to their father Mohan Babu’s residence in Film Nagar, as is the custom with all family-related packages. It was handed over to Raghu and Charitha, who have since gone missing, leading to the suspicion that they were involved in the theft.

Vishnu further alleged that Raghu and Charitha were associated with Manoj. “We tried reaching out to Manoj through friends, but were unable to get through. We don’t know whether they stole it or were acting under someone’s instructions, but after those failed attempts, we filed a police complaint,” he said.

The actor also clarified that the hard disk is password-protected, and while the likelihood of cracking the password is very low, he urged the public not to watch any leaked footage if it surfaces. “A lot of hard work has gone into the film, and we hope people respect that,” Vishnu added.