Vishal's Rathnam gets lukewarm collections in Telugu States?

Tamil star Vishal who was banking on his latest release ‘Rathnam’ to bounce back into reckoning in two Telugu states, should be disappointed with lukewarm collections on the first two days. “The film just managed to cross Rs 1 crore plus in two days and it doesn’t augur well for the action film,” says a distributor, who adds, “Vishal showcased his fighting skills and did few daredevil stunts but the wafer-thin plot dampened its prospects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.’



Tamil star Vishal is known for his action-based films like ‘Pandem Kodi’ and ‘Pogaru’ and even his last release ‘Mark Antony’ was also appreciated by Telugu audiences. “Pandem Kodi' and 'Pogaru’ were blockbusters in his career in Telugu states and even his other film ‘Detective’ won critical acclaim and collections too,” he points out.

Telugu-speaking actor Vishal Krishna has been ruling the roost in Kollywood for the past two decades and giving Tamil stars a run for their money. “After a slew of flops, Vishal is losing in the market in Tamil Nadu as well,” he concludes.