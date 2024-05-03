Vishal to play BJP leader Annamalai onscreen?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, Tamil star Vishal Krishna is reportedly planning to reprise the role of Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai on screen. “Vishal has given his nod to play a real-life politician on screen,’ says a source and adds, “BJP leader Annamalai has become quite popular in Tamil Nadu for taking potshots at ruling DMK leaders and taking a dig at state government policies in the last few years," he adds.

The 39-year-old Annamalai, has also contested in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. He took on DMK strongman Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK candidate Ramachandran for Coimbatore Parliament Constituency. “He has an illustrious career as a police officer in Karnataka. He gave up his lucrative job to lead the saffron party to the seat of power in Tamil Nadu in 2026 and definitely his life story will be inspiring for youth,” he points out.

While actor Vishal is known for action-centric movies like 'Pandem Kodi,', 'Parugu' and 'Mark Antony' and his recent release was 'Rathnam'. "Vishal is a talented actor and could skip into all kinds of roles. In the biopic, Vishal would be seen as a tough cop in the first part and later has a firebrand politician who minces no words in attacking ruling dispensation,," he concludes.