Vishal Mishra’s Voice Of Romance: From Animal To Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The charm of a classic Bollywood film is often elevated by its music especially when a singer can truly connect with the audience through their voice. In modern Indian cinema, celebrated singer Vishal Mishra has consistently delivered songs that are not only soulful but also beautifully capture emotions of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and more. Here’s a look at some of Vishal Mishra’s best romantic songs.

Kabir Singh – Kaise Hua



Vishal Mishra made everyone reflect on the importance of a partner through Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. With his magical voice, he mirrored emotional vulnerability and struck a chord with anyone who has experienced the highs and lows of love.



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan – Nazara



Nazara from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks Vishal Mishra’s latest musical magic. An intense and passionate track, the song beautifully captures the essence of all-consuming love where every note lingers, every beat resonates, and every rhythm deeply connects. Written by Mansi Bagla and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and is set to release on July 11, 2025.



Animal – Pehle Bhi Main



Vishal Mishra explored the raw depths of love through Pehle Bhi Main from Animal. The song beautifully expresses the idea of a love that feels eternal as if it existed even before the bond was formed. With this track, Vishal Mishra crafted an intimate musical experience that resonated deeply with listeners.



Bad Newz – Jaanam



Through Jaanam from Bad Newz, Vishal Mishra delivered a heartfelt blend of longing and passion. The track perfectly captures the feeling of finding someone who instantly feels like home.



Stree 2 – Khoobsurat



In Khoobsurat from Stree 2, Vishal Mishra portrayed the charming and delicate side of romance. The song exudes lighthearted yet profound emotion, making it a perfect anthem to celebrate love and beauty.



Gadar 2 – Dil Jhoom



With Dil Jhoom from Gadar 2, Vishal Mishra delivered an uplifting track that thrives on powerful instrumentation and expressive lyrics. His mesmerizing voice makes you want to dance while celebrating love in all its grandeur.

Over the years, Vishal Mishra has made a significant mark in the romantic genre, consistently transforming emotions into songs that speak directly to the heart.