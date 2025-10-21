Vishal Makes His Directorial Debut With Makutam

Vishal is presently starring in his 35th film Makutam (Magutam in Tamil), and it is being produced by RB Choudhary of Super Good Films, one of the stalwarts of South Indian cinema. This marks the landmark 99th production for the banner. As now officially announced by Vishal himself, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Makutam also marks his debut directorial.

Clarifying on the same, Vishal released a statement that reads: “On this special occasion, I wish to officially share the 2nd look of my current film Magudam/Makutam and also reveal a long pending stand that I had taken at the beginning stages of the shoot and now it’s time to officially announce that this film is going to be my directorial debut.



Yes, never expected this scenario but circumstances had led me to take a crucial decision to rework the creative process and direct this film, a decision made not out of compulsion, but out of responsibility.



As an actor, I’ve always believed that cinema is a commitment to the audience who trusts us and to the producers who invest their faith and hard earned money in every project.

And now taking the director’s seat for Magudam/Makutam is the only way of ensuring that this film stands tall, that the producer’s efforts are safeguarded, and that the audience receive the best experience they truly deserve in the world of commercial cinema.

Sometimes, taking the right decision means taking charge, mending things to see the larger picture ahead in the most progressive and successful way.”

The second look poster, unveiled on the occasion of Diwali, features Vishal in an old-man get-up, complete with grey hair, a beard, and glasses. Seated on a royal chair and holding a cigar, he gives a serious gaze. Dressed in a stylish suit, Vishal looks absolutely badass in this festive poster, and it’s a total kickass look.

Vishal himself penned the screenplay, while the story was provided by Ravi Arasu. The film features Dushara Vijayan as the female lead, with Anjali playing a pivotal role. The technical crew includes cinematography handled by Richard M. Nathan, music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, editing by NB Srikanth, and art direction by Durairaj.

