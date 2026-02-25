Scoop: Sandeep Vanga Special Guest at Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding?

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda landed at the Udaipur airport on Monday morning ahead of their wedding in the City of Lakes in Rajasthan. The actors, who worked together in films like 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam', will marry at Mementos by ITC Hotels on February 26.



The wedding festivities are underway in Udaipur, with guests like Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Eesha Rebba arriving among others. The ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels on February 26, with a three-tier security system in place.



As reported, the guests will also not be able to use their mobile phones to avoid any sneak peek into the wedding.

The latest we hear is that Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's involvement will play Pandit at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding.



When contacted, the Animal director Sandeep answered the phone, but hung up when asked about the rumour. Sandeep was gracious enough to answer the call, when asked if we it was Sandeep he simply said, “Yes, Cheppandi….” But no sooner did we try to confirm the rumours if he was performing the marriage ritual acting as the Pandit for the couple, Sandeep just disconnected the phone.



It remains to be seen how far this is true.

