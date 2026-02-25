VIROSH: A Snapshot of Vijay and Rashmika's Age Difference and Academic Paths

Telugu cinema's beloved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are preparing to exchange vows in Udaipur. They are just a day away from tying the knot.

Meanwhile, many want to know how many years separate the duo. Well, here are the details. The Kingdom actor was born on May 9, 1989 (now 36). The Pushpa actress was born on April 5, 1996 (currently 29). So, the groom is seven years older than the bride.



Vijay attended Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi for his early education. This is something he has stated often in interviews. His hostel life left a deep influence on his early life. He later moved to Hyderabad, completing intermediate studies at Little Flower Junior College before graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from Badruka College of Commerce and Arts.



As for Rashmika, she completed her schooling at Coorg Public School in Kodagu. She then pursued higher studies at MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru, earning a bachelor's degree that combined Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature. Rashmika was already filming her debut movie, Kirik Party (2016), during her final year of college. She has noted that she managed to balance her modeling assignments and film shoots while maintaining her college attendance.

