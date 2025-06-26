Virgin Boys Set to Hit Theaters on July 11

Get ready for a dose of youthful energy and entertainment as "Virgin Boys," produced by Raj Guru Films and directed by Dayanand Gaddam, hits theaters on July 11. The film's vibrant song "DumDigaDum" has already generated buzz, showcasing the cast's dynamic chemistry and lively choreography.



Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Mitraaw Sharma, Geethanand, Srihan, Jennifer Emmanuel, Ronith, and Anshula, "Virgin Boys" explores themes of youth, relationships, and modern love. With six captivating songs and a strong background score, the film promises to be a heartfelt and engaging watch.



The movie has received an A certificate from the censor board, and the team is optimistic about its reception, citing positive feedback from female viewers.

Don't miss out on this youthful entertainer, coming to theaters near you on July 11!

