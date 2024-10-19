Celebrities Who Fast For Their Wives on Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is traditionally known as a festival where wives fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' long life and well-being. However, many Bollywood husbands have embraced this tradition by fasting alongside their wives, symbolizing mutual love and respect. Here's a list of Bollywood husbands who have shown their romantic side by keeping Karwa Chauth fasts for their better halves.



1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma The power couple of Bollywood and cricket, Virat and Anushka, have been known for their deep connection and mutual respect. Virat, in particular, has melted hearts by occasionally keeping a Karwa Chauth fast to show his love for Anushka. Their relationship sets a beautiful example of equal partnership and shared traditions.









2. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are another couple who have redefined relationship goals in Bollywood. While both keep their personal lives relatively private, Vicky reportedly observes Karwa Chauth for Katrina, showcasing how they celebrate traditions together. This adds a modern twist to a traditional festival, highlighting equality in their marriage.







3. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee



Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee have been trendsetters when it comes to relationship goals. Gurmeet’s heartfelt gesture of fasting for Debina during Karwa Chauth reflects his dedication and love. The couple has always shown that their relationship is built on a foundation of mutual care and highlights the depth of their bond.









4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been headlining Bollywood with their romantic gestures ever since they tied the knot. It’s said that Sidharth fasts for Kiara on Karwa Chauth, showing that this tradition of love and devotion has gained modern appeal among the new generation of Bollywood stars.







5. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha



Although they are still a relatively new couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have already captured attention with their affectionate displays. Raghav’s gesture of keeping a fast for Parineeti signifies his respect for their shared cultural roots and his commitment to their marriage, which beautifully blends Bollywood glamour with political elegance.



