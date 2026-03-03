Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar Extend Holi Greetings

Mumbai: In today's age of social media, virtual greetings on platforms like Instagram and X have become a regular feature whenever an important occasion arises. Indian celebrities also make it a point to extend their wishes online whenever a major event or festival takes place in the country. With Holi here, everyone is immersed in the festivities, and celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli, have shared their greetings with fans on social media. Kareena shared a vibrant Holi greeting on Instagram, writing, "Happy Holi," against a colorful backdrop.



Kohli shared a story on his Instagram that read, "Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life."



Here's how Bobby wished his Instagram family on Holi.



Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar added a humorous sporting twist to his Holi greeting. "Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance," he wrote on X.



Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4.

