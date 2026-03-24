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Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumors Between Kavya Kalyanram, Kaala Bhairava

Entertainment
24 March 2026 2:22 PM IST

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the pair to make it official.

Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumors Between Kavya Kalyanram, Kaala Bhairava
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Kavya Kalyanram ,Kaala Bhairava.

Kavya Kalyanram rose to fame with the movie Balagam in the year 2023. Earlier, she acted as a child artist in several movies. She got noticed after the success of Balagam. Later, she acted in Masooda.

Over the past few days, rumors have been circulating that Kavya is dating Kaala Bhairava, the elder son of legendary music director MM Keeravani. If reports are to be believed, the families of the rumored couple have already accepted the relationship and given their blessings. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the pair to make it official.

The latest round of speculations gained even more traction after Kaala Bhairava and Kavya were spotted together at a book launch; the resulting pictures and videos went viral on social media.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kaala Bhairava Kavya Kalyanram 
India 
DC Correspondent
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