Viral Video of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu Fighting Is AI-Generated Fake

In this digital age, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between reality and AI-generated content. AI videos are now so sophisticated that they appear genuine. Recently, this technology targeted director S.S. Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu, who are currently collaborating on Varanasi.



A video currently making the rounds on social media appears to show Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu in a physical altercation. While many viewers initially believed the footage was real, it has been confirmed as an AI-generated deepfake. In recent days, similar fake videos mirroring Matrix-type action blocks have surfaced online.













As for Varanasi, the film is one of the most awaited projects of the year, reportedly featuring Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha.

With a score by MM Keeravani, Varanasi is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027.

