Viral Photo of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Sparks Sita Ramam Sequel Rumors

Is a Sita Ramam sequel on the cards? While we don’t have a definitive answer yet, a recent photo of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur has set social media ablaze. In the viral snap, Mrunal is seen sharing an umbrella with Dulquer, leading fans to speculate whether the duo is reuniting for a sequel or a brand-new project.



Fans were quick to draw comparisons to their 2022 blockbuster Sita Ramam, which remains a massive favorite. However, production house Vyjayanthi Movies has not yet announced any plans for a follow-up.



During a recent visit to Hyderabad, Mrunal mentioned she is working on a new Telugu film, which might be the project in question. As of now, nothing is officially confirmed.



Mrunal was last seen in the Telugu film The Family Star, which unfortunately underperformed at the box office. She will next appear in Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh, having recently wrapped up her portion of the shoot. DQ was seen in Kaantha last year. He is currently doing Aakasamlo Oka Taara and I Am Game.

