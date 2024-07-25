Viraaji will impress the audience as a good movie: Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla

Varun Sandesh is gearing up for his next film on August 2nd. His new project is titled Viraaji. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, Viraaji marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

In his interaction with the media today, Producer Mahendra Nath spoke about the film:

Excerpts:

- Viraaji is the second film produced by our company. We previously did the movie 'Sabari' with Varalaxshmi Sarathkumar; the film was released on a pan-India level. Now, we have produced Viraaji with Varun Sandesh as the hero. Since the announcement of the film's title, Viraaji has been getting a good response.

- Varun Sandesh's look and the trailer are becoming popular with the audience. Our friend Sukumar introduced us to Director Adhyanth Harsha. The way he narrated the story impressed me, and every scene was impressive. Moreover, on set, he directed it equally well.

- Varun Sandesh's last movie, Nindha, received a good response. We believe this will be an advantage for our Viraaji movie. Initially, we considered two or three options for the hero character, but I wanted a lead man who would not only act but also support me throughout the film. As a new producer, I felt it would be better to have a hero who could provide such support. Varun Sandesh, having a US background, has a dialogue delivery style that suits Viraaji well.

- We have worked on a social aspect. We produced the movie Viraaji with commercial elements. It features other artists like Raghu Karumanchi and Pramodini. However, since the hero is the main crowd-puller, we are promoting the movie with his photo. Varun's get-up will also be new, and you have to see why in the theater.

- On the 2nd of this month, we announced the August 2nd release. We have set aside a month for promotions. Meanwhile, some movies have announced that they will release on August 2nd. Movies keep coming out every week, but we believe that if there is quality content in our movie, it will definitely become popular. That's why we are not postponing our release date.

- Viraaji has good content. It is believed that everyone who has seen the movie will say it is good. It is impossible to predict the range of its success. Mythri Movie Distributors are releasing it in Nizam. They saw the movie and said it was good. They asked who the director was. Positive feedback was also received from censor board members. The movie is 100 minutes long and has been given a UA certificate. Viraaji will be released in 100 theaters.

- In our banner, we are currently making a good love story, a youthful entertainer, with Big Boss Amardeep and actress Surekha Vani's daughter Supritha. The shoot is 50 percent complete. We aim to release it by the end of the year.