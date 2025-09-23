Vikrant Massey Wins National Award For Best Actor For 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey has officially etched his name in the history of Indian cinema by winning the National Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in 12th Fail.

Known for his consistent craft and deeply authentic performances, Vikrant has firmly established himself as the best actor of this generation In 12th Fail, he portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who overcame extraordinary odds to become an IPS officer, delivering a performance that was both deeply empathetic and powerfully inspiring.