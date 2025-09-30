A 20-Year-Old’s Dream Come True: Vikrant Massey on His First National Award

Vikrant Massey on His National Award: Gratitude, Responsibility and the Stories That Matter

Vikrant Massey has won his first National Award for his searing performance in ‘12th Fail’. In this conversation, the actor speaks about sharing the moment with his family, standing alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and why he dedicates his honour to the marginalised voices of society. When the call came confirming his first National Award for ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey knew exactly who he wanted to share the moment with. “The first people I wanted to share this with were my mother and wife,” he says warmly. “Sharing this moment with them is another dream I am grateful to have realised.”

The recognition marks a defining chapter in a career that has steadily risen from television to the frontlines of Indian cinema. For Vikrant, who has consistently chosen roles that balance sensitivity with impact, the award is both a culmination and a beginning. “Winning the National Award is the proudest moment of my life,” he reflects. “It’s a dream that a 20-year-old boy once envisioned, and to see it come true feels nothing short of surreal. If this recognition serves as a testament to my dedication to the craft, I hope to continue being worthy of people’s time and trust — to better myself with each step, and to entertain as well as inform through the privileged platform of cinema and media that I am fortunate to be a part of.”





The performance in ‘12th Fail’ struck a chord across audiences, with Vikrant embodying resilience and honesty through the story of an underdog who refuses to give up. For him, the role represents not just a character but also a larger message. His win, then, feels like an affirmation of the stories he has always been drawn to.

Adding to the magic of the evening was the company he found himself in. “It is truly a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan,” he admits, acknowledging how surreal the moment felt. But alongside celebration comes responsibility — one that Vikrant is ready to carry. “Absolutely,” he says when asked if the award will influence his choices. “With such an honour comes a responsibility to do better. I see this as a reminder to continue evolving, to challenge myself with every performance, and to tell stories that not only entertain but also resonate deeply with audiences.”

Vikram adds, "I am grateful to Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity, to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NFDC, and the esteemed jury for this recognition. Above all, I credit the audiences who have honoured my performances and recommended this film with such love."





Yet his heart reserves the win for those whose struggles are often overlooked. “I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those fighting every day,” he says with quiet conviction.

For aspiring actors, Vikrant hopes his story lights a spark of belief. “If my journey can inspire younger actors, I hope it tells them that perseverance, faith, and honesty towards one’s craft can turn even a 20-year-old’s dream into reality.” From the boy who once dared to dream, to the man holding one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious honours, Vikrant Massey’s journey with ‘12th Fail’ has come full circle — with eyes already set on the stories yet to be told.







