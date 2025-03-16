Vikram Bhatt Praises Commercial Cinema, Cites S.S. Rajamouli

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, known for his diverse storytelling, is gearing up for his upcoming projects, Tumko Meri Kasam and another venture featuring Rani Mukerji and Aftab Shivdasani.

Sharing his thoughts on commercial cinema, big-budget films, and the signature style of S.S. Rajamouli, Bhatt emphasized the essence of mass entertainers. He said, "I come from the culture of stalls, not balconies. I'm not a typical multiplex viewer—I want to scream, clap, and whistle. When everyone sits quietly, you might as well watch the film at home. The whole point of cinema is to experience it together, to enjoy the dialogues, cheer-worthy moments, and those goosebump-inducing scenes."

Defining mass cinema, Bhatt explained, "A mass film is one that taps into our most primal emotions—be it laughter, tears, or adrenaline-pumping action. These emotions are universal, raw, and deeply engaging. While some films explore refined and abstract themes, mass entertainers thrive on direct emotional impact."

On the topic of budgets, he acknowledged Rajamouli’s success, stating, "Yes, Rajamouli's films have massive budgets, but he has proven his ability to recover those investments. The budget should align with the subject. If I’m making a family drama or courtroom thriller, I don’t need that scale. However, if I were directing a historical film like Chhava, I’d require a large budget for costumes, extras, and elaborate battle sequences."

Discussing financial missteps in filmmaking, Bhatt remarked, "The real problem arises when money is poured into a film that doesn’t justify it. Imagine spending ₹60-70 crore on Tumko Meri Kasam—that would be a disaster. There's simply no way to recover such an investment on a film of that scale."

As a director known for his horror films, Bhatt’s insights reflect his practical approach to filmmaking, balancing creativity with commercial viability.