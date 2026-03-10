Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay and Trisha Amid Dating Rumors, Says Their Lives Don’t Belong to Us

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt shared a note on social media on Monday defending Tamil superstar Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan after they attended a wedding reception together. As several pictures and videos of the duo circulated online, the filmmaker urged the public not to judge actors for their personal lives.



Taking to Instagram, Vikram shared a lengthy post addressing the ongoing dating rumors. He expressed his views alongside an image with the caption, “their films belong to us. Their lives do not.”



“There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things,” Vikram wrote. The filmmaker continued by reflecting on how his recent incarceration taught him the value of freedom and the pain of craving simple necessities. However, he argued that there is a "worse incarceration" of the human soul and happiness. He noted that when two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course simply because society insists upon it, that too becomes a prison.



“I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness, and it's going away to find happiness. Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity,” he added.



Regarding the two actors, Vikram shared that he finds something admirable in them, noting that there is "dignity in not pretending that something does not exist" and in not hiding love as if it were sinful.



He further criticized those who live double lives, mentioning men who use anonymous dating profiles or delete messages before returning home. He noted that these are often the same people who judge others. According to Vikram, while most people are individually compassionate and understand the "complicated nature of love," that empathy disappears once they become part of a collective "righteous" crowd. “Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love,” he concluded.













Meanwhile, Vijay has been in the headlines recently following news that his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for separation after 25 years of marriage. The hearing is scheduled for April 20.

