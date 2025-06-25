Vijay's Paycheck For Jana Nayagan Will Stun You All: Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction. He is one of the most bankable stars in the film industry. Vijay's Jana Nayagan is one of the most awaited films of 2026. As you all know, it is Vijay's last movie as he is moving into politics; he is going to quit movies to pursue a career in politics.



The buzz on social media suggests that Vijay is said to be receiving Rs 275 crore for the film. Yes, what you read is right. It is one of the highest pays ever given to or demanded by any actor in the film industry.



It is being said that the amount was paid fully as an upfront fee; there will be no profit sharing from the movie.

Jana Nayagan is touted to be a political action drama. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, among others.

Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Vijay has recorded a special song for the film titled One Last Song, which could be for his fans and the audience.

Jana Nayagan is slated for release in theaters on January 9, 2026.