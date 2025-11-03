Vijay's Jana Nayakudu: Telugu States Theatrical Business Value Revealed

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayakudu (Jana Nayakan) seems to be generating mixed buzz in the Telugu states, while it is selling like hot cakes in Tamil Nadu. According to trade sources, the film — a political drama set in Tamil Nadu — hasn’t triggered the kind of craze usually associated with Vijay’s big releases.



“A few distributors are being cautious about acquiring the Telugu rights since it’s not a regular commercial entertainer,” says a leading distributor. “Being a political drama rooted in Tamil Nadu politics, it may not fully resonate with Telugu audiences. Besides, it is a remake of Telugu film 'Bhagavanth Kesari' and Vijay plays a cop ala Balakrishna in the original. Hence, the film’s Telugu version is being valued at around ₹10 crore-plus across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is likely to be released on an advance basis rather than an outright purchase.”



Despite the cautious outlook for Jana Nayakudu, Vijay’s recent success in Telugu-speaking states tells a different story. His last release, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a massive success, collecting around ₹18 crore net in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — his career-best performance in the region.



Lokesh Kanagaraj’s slick action direction, combined with Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score, was a major attraction for younger audiences. The makers initially demanded ₹25 crore for the Telugu rights, but the deal was eventually closed at ₹15 crore — and the film went on to gross ₹26 crore, proving to be a smart bet.



“In fact, Vijay’s market in the Telugu states has seen meteoric growth over the last three to four years,” the distributor notes. “Even Vaarasudu managed to earn around ₹12 crore in the region. Vijay has clearly surpassed his Tamil contemporaries like Suriya, Vishal, and Karthi.”



The distributor adds that Vijay’s versatility — his flair for action, comedy, and dance — has helped him strike a chord with Telugu audiences through films like Sarkar and Master. “He has evolved into a true pan-South star,” he concludes.