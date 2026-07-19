Vijay's Jana Nayagan Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes

After a seven-month delay, Vijay's Jana Nayagan is set for release on July 23 worldwide. With high expectations on its success, advance bookings have opened for it with the ticket prices touching a whopping Rs 2,500.

The advance bookings for Vijay's last film have opened in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi and more. The tickets for the Tamil version of the film are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 800.

In Bengaluru, the film producer's K. Venkata Narayana stronghold, the tickets sold for Rs 500-Rs 800 for a few shows and Rs 1,000 for many. Tickets for 6.30 am show are already sold out in some theatres.

In some theatres, premiere show tickets have been priced at Rs 800 and Rs 1000, which are sold out. The recliner seats at Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan are priced at a whopping Rs 2,500. Advance bookings are yet to be opened fully and it has to be seen how high the prices can reach.

In Chennai, bookings are slowly opening but the maximum price of tickets has been limited to

Rs 190, while the lowest is priced at Rs 54. In the wake of fan deaths in the past, TN discourages early shows by hiking ticket prices for premiere shows. Kamala Cinemas in Chennai announced that they had already sold 10,000 tickets for the film at the theatre only. "Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes," they posted on X.

With the release date drawing near, bookings for it opened abroad too and the UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment claimed that thousands of tickets were sold out within an hour the announcement was made.

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film produced by KVN Productions is directed by Vinoth.