Vijay's Jana Nayagan Digital Rights Sold for a Substantial Price

Jana Nayagan OTT Deal: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been making headlines since its inception, as it marks the actor's last film before his debut in electoral politics in 2026. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 January 2026. Initially, it was slated for an October 2025 release. But the makers felt that a Pongal release would be great.



Recent social media reports indicate that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the crazy movie's OTT rights for a reported sum of Rs 121 crores. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed by the film's producers, given that digital rights are shrouded in secrecy.



Jana Nayagan was earlier rumored to be a remake of Balakrishna’s 2023 film, Bhagavanth Kesari. But after the announcement of the title, the assumption has been on a holiday. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller.

Pooja Hegde will star as the female lead opposite Vijay, marking their second collaboration after Beast, which was released in 2022. Bobby Deol will play the antagonist.



Stay tuned for more OTT updates.