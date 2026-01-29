Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up on Jana Nayagan’s Delay

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan still does not have a confirmed release date as the film continues to face setbacks. Breaking his silence on the matter, veteran filmmaker and Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar finally addressed the prolonged delay surrounding the movie's theatrical debut.



Speaking on the situation, Chandrasekhar remarked, "The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything; his chances of success remain bright." He further noted that it is common for those entering politics to face hurdles. "Vijay will face any number of such obstacles," he stated, suggesting that the public already understands the circumstances preventing the film's planned release.



Chandrasekhar also highlighted a significant cultural shift sparked by Vijay’s political entry. "Since Vijay entered politics, young people and women have begun discussing the subject. They are even more articulate than I am," he observed.



The film is likely going to hit the cinemas in May this year. The H Vinoth directorial co-stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

