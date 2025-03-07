Vijay Varma’s Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumors: 'Partners in Rhyme'

Vijay Varma has broken his social media silence amid rumors of his alleged breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia. Currently in Jaipur for the IIFA Digital Awards, the actor shared glimpses from his rehearsals on Instagram.

Posting a series of pictures on his Stories, Vijay gave fans a sneak peek into his preparations, captioning one image, “Host mode on.” Another featured him alongside Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, with the intriguing caption, “Partners in Rhyme.”

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest what might have caused tension between Vijay and Tamannaah. According to Bollywood sources, the alleged rift stemmed from Tamannaah’s desire to take the next step in their relationship. Reports claim that the actress, now in her mid-30s, felt pressure to settle down, which reportedly led to disagreements between the two.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of Odela 2, her first big-budget Telugu film as a lead. Following the success of her dance numbers in Jailer and Stree 2, she aims to prove her box office draw as a solo lead.