Vijay, Trisha’s Joint Appearance at AGS Producer’s Son’s Wedding becomes buzzworthy

Actor Vijay attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son, where he was spotted alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. Several pictures and videos of the duo have since gone viral across social media platforms.



Vijay and Trisha arrived at the event together; while Vijay carried a floral bouquet, Trisha greeted guests with hugs and handshakes. The two also posed for photographs before exiting the venue at the same time.

Their joint appearance at the reception for Kalpathi and Meenakshi Suresh's son marks their first public outing together amidst the Jana Nayagan actor's ongoing divorce proceedings.



Political commentators, fans, general public, and other sections of society are reacting with characteristic eagerness. Many speculate that Vijay has virtually made his relationship with Trisha public.











































